Florida State-LSU Latest Big Games That Would Be Way Better On Campus
By Kyle Koster | Feb 11 2020
Florida State and LSU announced a home-and-home and that isn't really a home-and-home to be played in 2022 and 2023. The first game will take place at the Superdome and the second one in Orlando. While it is genuinely cool to see traditional powers (hopefully the Seminoles have rebounded by then) risk it all in the non-conference, it's difficult not to have an immediate and disappointing reaction to these types of announcements.
Both games will be played around Labor Day. And if you're wondering if the schools will be rewarded financially for putting butts in the seats:
LSU and Florida State will each receive $5.1 million for the 2022 game if both schools sell their full allotment of 30,000 tickets, according to the game contract.
The Tigers have some very recent good memories in New Orleans and the atmosphere there should be electric. It's possible Camping World is -- as the kids say, lit -- as well. But can you imagine kicking off the season by playing these games on campus?
Oh, well. This is why we can't have nice things. Only sorta nice things.