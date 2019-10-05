The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Florida QB Kyle Trask Exits Game With Knee Injury [UPDATE]

By Liam McKeone | Oct 05 2019

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: Kyle Trask #11 of the Florida Gators throws a pass during the second quarter against the Towson Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Gators suffered a major blow earlier this season when exciting quarterback Feleipe Franks went down with a brutal injury that knocked him out for the year. He was replaced by Kyle Trask, who has inspired some optimism while keeping Florida undefeated.

Unfortunately, Florida will have to turn to yet another backup after Trask went down during their game against Auburn with his own knee injury.

Trask was clearly in pain and very frustrated by what happened. On the positive side, he managed to walk off the field under his own power and headed right to the locker room.

Trask was replaced by Emory Jones, who will try to hold Florida's lead over the Tigers.

UPDATE: Trask returned to the sidelines late in the second quarter after heading to the locker room late.