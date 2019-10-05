Florida QB Kyle Trask Exits Game With Knee Injury [UPDATE] By Liam McKeone | Oct 05 2019 James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Gators suffered a major blow earlier this season when exciting quarterback Feleipe Franks went down with a brutal injury that knocked him out for the year. He was replaced by Kyle Trask, who has inspired some optimism while keeping Florida undefeated.

Unfortunately, Florida will have to turn to yet another backup after Trask went down during their game against Auburn with his own knee injury.

Floridas Kyle Trask leaves game after this injury. He walked off the field on his own ?? #Gators

pic.twitter.com/peWIXZ9nNg — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) October 5, 2019

Trask was clearly in pain and very frustrated by what happened. On the positive side, he managed to walk off the field under his own power and headed right to the locker room.

Trask was replaced by Emory Jones, who will try to hold Florida's lead over the Tigers.

UPDATE: Trask returned to the sidelines late in the second quarter after heading to the locker room late.