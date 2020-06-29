The Florida Marlins Grounds Crew Only Made Things Worse on This Day in Sports History
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 29 2020
Fans who showed up at Joe Robbie Stadium on June 29, 1993 saw a lot. In addition to the Florida Marlins beating the New York Mets 10-9 in 12 innings, fans were also treated to one of the greatest displays of grounds crewmanship in MLB history.
It took 11 minutes for the grounds crew to get the tarp over the infield. Their big mistake was unfurling it in the outfield and trying to run it in to position. It was a comedy of errors and by the time they got it into place the rain had actually stopped. Unfortunately, the damage had already been done and a large puddle had taken over the left side of the infield. They then spent the next hour making the field playable again.
In all, the delay was 88 minutes which went on top of the four hour and 20 minutes it took to play the actual game. With first pitch taking place at 7:35 p.m., you would have been there until nearly 2 a.m. if you also saw the final out. Baseball-Reference says the attendance that night was over 43,000, which is absurd for a Tuesday night in late June with a Mets team that was already 30-games under .500.
If MLB Network isn't running a best of grounds crews marathon today, they should be.