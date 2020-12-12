Keyontae Johnson Collapses During Florida-Florida State [UPDATE]
By Liam McKeone | Dec 12, 2020, 12:32 PM EST
A terrifying moment came during the Florida-Florida State game on Saturday when Gators forward Keyontae Johnson suddenly collapsed on the floor following a time out.
As seen above, Johnson was stretchered off the floor and taken to the hospital immediately. Despite the scary turn of events, the basketball game has continued between the No. 20 Seminoles and the unranked Gators.
A junior at Florida, Johnson was the SEC's preseason Player of the Year and is averaging 19 points and six rebounds per game through three games of this college basketball season. Here's to hoping he's okay and this is nothing serious.
UPDATE: ESPN reports Johnson is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.