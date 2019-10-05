VIDEO: Dan Mullen Calls Hit on Kyle Trask 'Dirty' By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 05 2019 James Gilbert/Getty Images

Dan Mullen's Florida Gators held a narrow 17-13 lead over the Auburn Tigers at halftime on Saturday. That didn't stop him from scowling on his way to the locker room.

Mullen was apparently still displeased about a quarterback hit from earlier in the game, one removed his starting quarterback Kyle Trask. Speaking with Jamie Erdahl of CBS before joining his team, Mullen apparently wasn't ready to let bygones be bygones.

Mullen ain't pullin no punches about that hit on Trask. pic.twitter.com/JxSffAfeWA — CousinEddieMullen (@CousinMullen) October 5, 2019

The head coach first remarked that Trask would be fine and would in fact reenter the game. He described the injury a "light sprain to his MCL". His interview, however, wasn't over without a slight jab at both the opponent and the SEC.

"Hopefully, the league tries to keep quarterbacks safe from dirty plays," Mullen remarked.

Trask was forced out of the game earlier in the first half when a low hit from Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson came after he released the ball. Social media users noted that Davidson's hit could've been avoided if Florida blocker Stone Forsythe wasn't holding him, putting him in Trask's path. No penalty was called on either side, and Emory Jones stepped in for Trask after the hit.

Floridas Kyle Trask leaves game after this injury. He walked off the field on his own ?? #Gators

pic.twitter.com/peWIXZ9nNg — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) October 5, 2019

Florida continues to lead 17-13 in the third quarter.