Florida Carnival Ride Brawl Features Penny Hardaway and Charlie Conway Jerseys
Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market Carnival is going on in Miami-Dade County this month. Things got a little heated on Saturday night when a mom got angry at a ferris wheel operator and the two got into a physical altercation. Multiple people then jumped in, including people in a Charlie Conway "Mighty Ducks" jersey and a Penny Hardaway jersey.
While the guy in the Penny jersey was clearly more of a "break it up" type, the person in the Conway jersey was obviously looking for a scrap. Good thing they weren't wearing skates because most of those kicks that did not reach their intended target.
I'm just going to assume this is an indication that the Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market Carnival has a real music festival feel to it. And also a sign that the Mighty Ducks really are having a moment.