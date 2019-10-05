VIDEO: Auburn and Florida Players Get Feisty During Pregame Warmups By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 05 2019

The Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers were set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Certain members of each squad, however, couldn't wait that long.

In video obtained by Chad Wilson of Gridiron Studs, Gators and Tigers came together on the field of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium prior to the teams' highly anticipated SEC matchup. While the Florida participants are unidentified due to being clad in warmup clothes and helmets, they apparently don't take kindly to words from a fully-equipped Shaun Silvers.

The sophomore running back exchanges words with one of the Gators before facemask grasps are exchanged. All parties are eventually pulled away by teammates, allowing relatively cooler heads to prevail.

This marks the first meeting between Florida and Auburn since 2011 and first in Gainesville since 2007. The Tigers lead the all-time series 43-38-2.