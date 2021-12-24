Florida and UCF Players Pushed Each Other Around After the Gasparilla Bowl
For reasons that defy explanation, Florida was favored by 7 points against UCF last night in the Gasparilla Bowl. And wouldn't you know it, the motivated team desperate to embarrass their more heralded in-state competition did just that. The Knights thoroughly outplayed the Gators en route to a 29-17 victory which will secure bragging rights for a long, long time. Billy Napier will inherit a side that went 6-7 and largely went out quite sad. A final damage assessment shows Florida dropped five of its final seven with the two wins coming via a miracle against Florida State and outscoring Samford 70-56.
They perhaps saved their fiercest fight for when it didn't matter anymore. Here's the donnybrook or skirmish or whatever you want to define it as that broke out after the final whistle. Cooler heads eventually prevailed because it was Christmas Eve Eve and the bowl was nothing more than a glorified exhibition anyway.
Close call. Would be a damn shame to have a real fight mar the intrinsic beauty of the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Some things should remain pure and unsullied by man's aggression.