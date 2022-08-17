Roundup: Florence Pugh, Zach Braff Break Up; Liz Cheney Loses Wyoming Primary; Patrick Reed Sues Golf Channel
Even more Lord of the Rings content coming your way ... Liz Cheney loses Wyoming primary ... FDA green lights over-the-counter hearing aids ... Jill Biden has COVID ... Major Capri Sun recall ... Ezra Miller seeking treatment for mental health issues ... Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act ... Stock rose again on Tuesday ... A review of "Bad Sisters" ... Florence Pugh and Zach Braff broke up ... NBA won't schedule games on Election Day ... Ben Simmons, 76ers reach settlement on grievance ... Patrick Reed is suing Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee ... Mets are promoting their top prospect ... Zach Wilson could play Week 1 after knee surgery ...
Jake Paul taking batting practice is hilarious.
Conan O'Brien reunited with Jordan Schlansky.
Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O talking about unaired Jackass stunts.
Oasis -- "Don't Look Back in Anger"