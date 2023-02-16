Roundup: Florence Pugh Dating Charlie Gooch; No. 1 Alabama Goes Down; Mike Clevinger Will Be at Spring Training
Joe Biden considering speech on Chinese spy balloon ... Buffalo grocery mass shooter gets life in prison ... More bad news for George Santos ... Stocks were up on Wednesday ... U.S. faces possibly default between July and September ... Ukraine and Russia set to launch spring offensives ... Justice Dept. won't bring charges against Matt Gaetz ... Florence Pugh is dating Charlie Gooch ... Raquel Welch died at 82 ... Jonathan Majors walked out of first Marvel meeting ... Mike Clevinger will be with the White Sox during spring training ... Bryn Forbes arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend ... Manchester City seizes control of Premier League title race ... New Mexico State fires head coach Greg Heiar ... No. 1 Alabama lost to Tennessee ...
