Roundup: More Than 2,000 Flights Canceled; Lily Collins Wants More 'Emily in Paris'; Trevor Bauer Reinstated
YouTube TV lands NFL Sunday Ticket deal ... Lily Collins wants more "Emily in Paris" ... More than 2,000 flights canceled due to winter storm ... Banker bonuses go from boom to bust in jarring reversal ... Senate passes $1.7 trillion spending bill that also fixes U.S. election law ... Target recalls 204,000 weighted blankets ... No, please, not that ... Another triumph for Claire Danes ... Stock futures are flat heading into Friday trading ... Pele is still in the hospital ... Hollywood's outlook in 2023 is very bumpy ... Arbitrator reinstates Trevor Bauer after 194-game ban ... Air Force dominated Baylor in bowl game ... Five-star safety Peyton Bowen committed to his third school in a few days ... Former five-star cornerback Denver Harris transferring to LSU ...
Will Ferrell brings holiday spirit to Hot Ones.
A classic sketch from Eddie Murphy's Saturday Night Live return in 2019.
And ... here's another because, why not?
Chuck Berry -- "Run Rudolph Run"
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from your friends at The Big Lead.