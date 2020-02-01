The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Flea Is Wearing His Tribute to Kobe Bryant and It's Fantastic

By Ryan Phillips | Jan 31 2020

Flea, James Worthy
Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers pays tribute to Kobe Bryant | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is an enormous fan of the Los Angeles Lakers. He's often at courtside at Lakers games, and was a huge fan of Kobe Bryant. On Friday night at the Lakers game, Flea wore his tribute to Bryant and it was amazing.

Check out these photos:

Flea claimed he picked up the outfit at the Slauson swap meet. He also discussed some of his favorite memories of Bryant:

That's a great tribute and likely represents how most Lakers fans feel right now. A lot of people are truly feeling Kobe's loss right now still, almost a week after his death. It's not going to stop hurting for a while. We can all just try and get through by celebrating his memory.