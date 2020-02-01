Flea Is Wearing His Tribute to Kobe Bryant and It's Fantastic
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 31 2020
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is an enormous fan of the Los Angeles Lakers. He's often at courtside at Lakers games, and was a huge fan of Kobe Bryant. On Friday night at the Lakers game, Flea wore his tribute to Bryant and it was amazing.
Check out these photos:
Flea claimed he picked up the outfit at the Slauson swap meet. He also discussed some of his favorite memories of Bryant:
That's a great tribute and likely represents how most Lakers fans feel right now. A lot of people are truly feeling Kobe's loss right now still, almost a week after his death. It's not going to stop hurting for a while. We can all just try and get through by celebrating his memory.