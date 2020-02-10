Five NFL Picks Against the Spread
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
We’re picking five games each week using the Supercontest lines. Both of us went 2-3 again last week, and Noah sits at 4-6 on the season and Jason is also 4-6.
What a brutal week this is for NFL lines. Between injuries to so many key players – as of this recording, it was unknown whether or not Drew Brees will play (he’s now just been ruled out) – and several wacky lines, something seems out of whack. The public won Week 1; the Vegas books cleaned up in Week 2.
These trends from Oddsshark may help. Jason is 7-3 in the Oddsshark contest through two weeks but this week feels like it could be a rough one.