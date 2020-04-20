First Dance With 'The Last Dance' Pretty Memorable
By Kyle Koster | Apr 20 2020
ESPN's extremely well-marketed The Last Dance documentary debuted last night and a weary nation rejoiced in real time. Everyone with an interest in sports and an internet connection has already written their thoughts on it. But virtually no one has spoken those thoughts on camera. With that in mind, here are some exclusive thoughts on the big night from Ryan Phillips, who watched it, and Kyle Koster, who needs to catch up at some point before next Sunday.
Meeting high expectations was not the simplest task and general consensus is that Sunday night did that and more.