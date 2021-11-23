Chicago Bulls Fans Chant 'Fire Nagy' During Blowout Loss
By Stephen Douglas
The Indiana Pacers blew out the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, 109-77. It was just the Bulls third loss in Chicago this season so fans weren't sure how to react to such a rare bad game from the home team. Luckily... the Bears have also lost three games at home this season, including Sunday's game against the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens. So Chicago again came together to chant "Fire Nagy," for the second day in a row.
It's rare for the low point of a football team's season to come at a basketball game, but this comes close. Nagy and the Bears are currently 3-7. Who knows where else people will be chanting "Fire Nagy" over the holidays.