Fire Alarm Goes Off During Texans' Lovie Smith Press Conference
The Houston Texans hired Lovie Smith to be their next head coach, a decision that is puzzling on many levels but definitely lines up with the franchise's reputation of being a dumpster fire with no discernible direction at this point in time. It feels appropriate, then, that something went wrong during his introductory press conference.
The Texans introduced Smith as their new head man on Tuesday afternoon alongside general manager Nick Caserio. The fire alarm went off in the middle of the press conference. The incident also happened to occur during Caserio's response to a question about the Brian Flores lawsuit and how it may or may not have impacted his candidacy for the Texans' position.
And more:
It's just so fitting. This obviously isn't a Neil Olshey-level conspiracy where someone yanked the fire alarm to prevent Caesiro from answering a tough question. It's merely remarkable coincidence.
What will go wrong next? Maybe an actual fire. You can't rule anything out with the Texans. We all wait with bated breath.