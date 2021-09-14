Fire Alarm Goes Off During Peyton Manning and Eli Manning's First MNF Broadcast
By Stephen Douglas
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning's alterative Monday Night Football broadcast debuted on ESPN 2 tonight. Ray Lewis was the Manning family guest for the second quarter of the game. As halftime approached, a fire alarm went off. Everyone shared a laugh as they worked through the noise.
The composure shown by all three Super Bowl champions is truly something to behold. Bright lights of television? Fire alarms? That's nothing compared to a hostile crowd on a Sunday afternoon.
Presumably the alarm was not intentional like the producer you might have heard earlier in the broadcast.
Incorporating the alarm into future broadcasts would be funny, but also annoying so we'll see which way they go with this one.