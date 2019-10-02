Fire Alarm Goes Off During Nationals, Brewers Wild Card Game By Ryan Phillips | Oct 01 2019 Will Newton/Getty Images

After the Brewers lit up Max Scherzer for three runs early in the National League Wild Card Game, Nationals fans were on edge. Things quickly settled down, so much so that went the fire alarm went off at Nationals Park mid-game, no one even moved.

Check this out:

Fire alarm going off at Nats Park. No one has moved a muscle. pic.twitter.com/LKT7eRvoAU — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 2, 2019

For a short time, there was a fire alarm going off in the press box and around the stadium. It has since stopped, but that’s a first for me in a press box. pic.twitter.com/lUSjvyyRFa — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) October 2, 2019

Legendary Brewers announcer Bob Uecker had some fun with the situation:

Bob Uecker on the radio as a fire alarm goes off in the press box is A+ radio.



"My pacemaker went off."



"Lane Grindle (3rd man on the radio team who doesn't do games when Ueck does) just showed up in a fireman's uniform with an axe."#ThisIsMyCrew — Daniel Massa (@dmassa5) October 2, 2019

The man is a national treasure.

The Brewers jumped out to a 3-0 lead, thanks to a two-run home run from Yasmani Grandal in the first-inning and a solo shot from Eric Thames in the second. The Nationals got a run back in the bottom of the third on a Trea Turner home run.

The game is currently in the top of the fifth and Milwaukee still leads 3-1, while Scherzer is still on the mound.