Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi Bloodied By Trash Thrown By West Ham Supporters
West Ham and Fiorentina are playing in the 2023 Europa Conference League final and things have gotten contentious. Despite this being a third-tier European soccer competition, both teams' supporters are taking it very seriously. It has gotten so bad that a player was injured from trash thrown onto the pitch in the first half.
West Ham fans were hurling bottles and other objects onto the field and one hit Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi in the back of the head. It happened when Biraghi walked over to take a corner kick, and actually drew blood.
Here's video of the incident:
That's ugly and totally uncalled for. That follows a wild street brawl between supporters of the two teams before the match.
Again, this is a third-tier tournament. It's the CBI of European soccer. Ridiculous.