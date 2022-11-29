Finally, Someone Discussed 'Love Actually' on a Podcast
Love Actually celebrates its 19th anniversary this holiday season. To celebrate the occasion Stephen Douglas and Liam McKeone rewatched the Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightly, Bill Nighy, Andrew Lincoln, Martine McCutcheon, Elisha Cuthbert, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thomas Sangster classic. And then they talked about it on The Big Lead Big Stream Holiday podtacular.
What more can be said about Love Actually that hasn't been said already? You'll have to tune in to find out as one of us has seen the movie approximately a thousand times while the other had never forced himself to sit down and enjoy the classic and incredibly problematic movie.
Does the timeline make any sense? Should any of these people's romantic overtures be taken seriously or be effective in anyway? Probably not! The Prime Minister would be out of office faster than Liz Truss, the guy from The Walking Dead would get punched in the face, and Jojen Reed would be arrested for running through security with the help of the magical Mr. Bean.
Honestly, we discussed as much as we could in a half hour and will definitely be able to revisit this movie every year for the rest of our lives and barely repeat ourselves. Love Actually is full of dark corners for dark podcast topics. So subscribe wherever podcasts are available, rate us highly and most importantly, go on and let it snow.