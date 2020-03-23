Filling Sports Television Airtime is a Tall Task, And It's Just Beginning
By Kyle Koster | Mar 23 2020
It's been less than two weeks since live sports became a relic of the past. It feels much longer. Pivoting to programming not reliant on actual action is a difficult task for networks, especially ESPN and FS1, which have so many hours to fill. The Big Lead's Brian Giuffra and Kyle Koster discuss what and how they've done so far.
They also debate whether replays of old games are compelling television, the production value challenges of remote staff, and what stops can be pulled out next to keep drawing eyeballs during this trying time.