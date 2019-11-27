Field Yates: Start Tom Brady in Fantasy Football This Week By William Pitts | Nov 27 2019 Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

It's a national holiday of a different kind for those invested in fantasy football: the last week of the regular season, the culmination of every trade and transaction you've made.

Those who drafted Tom Brady this season may have strong buyer's (well...drafter's) remorse, as the 39-year-old New England Patriots quarterback has not played up to his usual self. Over the last two weeks he's been especially bad in fantasy, throwing for a total of 406 yards and one touchdown. Not exactly inspiring stuff for fantasy owners.

Which is why it may surprise you to hear ESPN NFL insider Field Yates suggest that Brady is primed for a bounce-back performance this week, as he and the Patriots take on the Houston Texans this Sunday.

Tom Brady hasn't looked like Tom Brady lately, but @FieldYates thinks he's primed for a Sunday night bounceback. pic.twitter.com/MjRIOvuy3E — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) November 27, 2019

Among his points, Yates brings up the idea that the Patriots' offense may receive a break in the form of a Houston defense that is ranked 20th in yards allowed.

"[They] cannot rush the passer right now," said Yates. "They have very bad cornerback play."

Regardless, this is a bold statement to make in what may be Brady's worst statistical season so far, especially when teams are trying to secure a playoff berth in fantasy. However, it seems that every time Tom Brady appears to be finished, he bounces back to win a Super Bowl, so maybe Yates is onto something.