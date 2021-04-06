Fernando Tatis Jr. Helped Off the Field With an Injury After Collapsing in Serious Pain
Fernando Tatis Jr. was forced to leave Monday night's game after a scary injury that had him in serious pain. It was a terrible sight for the San Diego Padres and Major League Baseball.
Tatis swung and missed a third strike in the bottom the third inning and immediately collapsed to the dirt. He was in a ball in front of home plate cradling his left arm. He had to be helped from the field by two trainers and was removed from the game.
Here's video of what happened:
Tatis has had a nagging left shoulder injury for a while, but there's no telling what the injury actually is from that video. I'm sure we'll get some clarification soon and we'll update you.
The bottom line is that this sight is terrible for the Padres and MLB, which could lose its most marketable young star. Tatis signed a 14-year, $340 million deal with San Diego this offseason. This is not a great way to start off that contract.