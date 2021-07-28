Fernando Tatis Jr. Blasted a Home Run Halfway to La Jolla
Fernando Tatis Jr. has blasted 31 dingers in 84 games this season, an absolutely astounding pace that suggests the 22-year-old phenom is actually getting even better. His latest was a titanic shot to the furthest reaches of Petco Park's left field seating. StatCast tells us it traveled 440 feet with an exit velocity of 111.8 mph. Not to argue with science, but both of those figures seem low. The eyeball test had this one at 613 feet and 153.2 mph.
The two-run blast sent the Padres on a path to overcoming a three-run deficit against the Oakland A's.
Tatis now leads the National League in runs, homers, stolen bases, slugging, OPS and total bases. All while playing a particularly brilliant and athletic shortstop.
So, yeah, he's good.