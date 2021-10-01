Fernando Tatis Jr. Launched a Ball Out of Dodger Stadium
Fernando Tatis Jr. never ceases to amaze. Though his San Diego Padres have fallen apart during the season half of the season, Tatis has continued to be incredible. Thursday night, he continued that by sending a ball clear out of Dodger Stadium.
Check this out:
That was absolutely staggering. It was such a smooth swing and the ball just jumped off his bat. It was nuts.
Here's another angle of the swing:
The kid is so smooth.
Even Dodgers star Max Muncy was impressed:
That was Tatis' 42nd home run of the season and he's now up to 97 RBIs as he chases the National League MVP Award. That'll help add to his MLB-leading slugging percentage (.615 as of this article).
It was yet another highlight in a season full of them for Tatis.