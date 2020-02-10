Female Brawl at Rockets - Blazers Game 2 Featured SO MUCH KICKING
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Only 10,000 people have watched this fight from Game 2 of the Rockets – Blazers series. It features multiple women punching and kick and oh my is there A LOT of kicking. One woman comes out of nowhere to do sort of a leaping kick over two rows of seats. It is spectacular, if blurry. The message, as always: Don’t mess with Texas. Even if you too are from Texas. [Houston Press]
