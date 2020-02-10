Felix Pie Calls Time Out to Apparently Tell Korean League Teammate to Throw Strikes
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Felix Pie, the former Chicago Cubs prospect who later played with the Orioles and Pirates, provides the Korean baseball league highlight we’ve been waiting all day to watch. Fox Sports 1 analyst C.J. Nitkowski, who played for four different teams in the KBO, tweeted out this video earlier Monday.
In it, Pie calls timeout to apparently tell his Hanwah Eagles teammate Caleb Clay to throw strikes. The translator comes onto the field to help out and everything.
You don’t see that every day in pro baseball. This is more of a rec softball move, which I once saw happen many years ago. Fun.
RELATED: Korean Baseball Gives Us an Epic Bat Flip on Very Long, Very, Very Foul Ball
RELATED: Jeon Jun-woo, a Korean League Player, With the Greatest Bat Flip Ever on a Fly Out