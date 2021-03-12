Felger & Mazz Melt Down Over News Cam Newton is Returning to Patriots
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 12, 2021, 3:17 PM EST
Cam Newton is returning to the New England Patriots on a one-year deal, as Bill Belichick has opted to run it back after a disappointing 7-9 season. It's safe to say Boston sports radio guys aren't taking this news well.
The boys on the Felger & Mazz show positively disintegrated when the news broke. They took to the air and lit everyone on fire from Newton, to Belichick to the organization as a whole. It was a pretty incredible few minutes of radio that represented exactly the kind of off-the-rails idiocy we've come to expect from Boston Sports Guys over the years.
Here's a glorious two-plus minutes of craziness:
Was Felger crying? I'm not trying to shame him, I'm genuinely asking.
Man, there are so many bad takes in there it's almost beautiful. Then out of nowhere Felger appears broadcasting from his backyard! Honestly, there's so much good in there this clip should be on display at the Radio Hall of Fame. It is peak Boston sports radio.