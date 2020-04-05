30-Year Old Russian La Liga Soccer Player Defies Travel Ban to Attend Girlfriend's 18th Birthday Party
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 05 2020
Fedor Smolov is a Russian soccer player for the Spanish football club RC Celta de Vigo. Over the weekend Smolov became the second Celta Vigo player to defy a coronavirus-related national lockdown. According to The Guardian, Smolov asked the team for permission to return home to Russia for a "personal reason," but was denied by La Liga. Not taking no for an answer Smolov chartered a private jet and went home anyway. The personal reason? His girlfriend Maria Yumasheva's 18th birthday.
Sorry, his fiancée Maria Yumasheva's 18th birthday. The two got engaged earlier this year with plans to wed when Yumasheva, the granddaughter of former Russian president Boris Yeltsin.
Last week Smolov's teammate, Pione Sisto, drove home to Denmark before telling the team he was gone. It will be interesting to see if the players get the same punishment or Sisto's "ask for forgiveness, not permission" approach wins the day.