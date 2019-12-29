Fedor Emelianenko Sounded Like He Retired After Knocking Out Rampage Jackson By Stephen Douglas | Dec 29 2019 Fedor after knocking out Rampage Jackson.

Fedor Emelianenko knocked out Quinton "Rampage" Jackson at Bellator & Rizin: Japan / Bellator 237. Fedor outclassed Rampage, who came in at a legitimate 265-pounds. Eventually, Fedor clipped Rampage and Jackson went to the ground and waved "no more" with 2:44 remaining in the 1st round.

Rampage fought like he knew Top Gun was coming up next on Paramount and didn't want it to start late.

After the fight it sounded like Emelianenko retired. If true, the 43-year old walks away as one of the greatest ever and a 39-6 record (with 1 no contest).

UPDATE: Apparently, it was lost in translation and Fedor is not retiring.