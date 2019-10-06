FedExField Is Almost All Patriots Fans For Pats-Redskins Clash (Photos) By William Pitts | Oct 06 2019 Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

FedExField, the second-largest stadium in the NFL by regular seating capacity (and for a while, the largest until MetLife Stadium was complete), has historically had trouble filling its seats since its inception in 1997. In the Redskins' less successful seasons, it's not been uncommon to find as many fans of the visiting team in the bleachers, if not more, than Redskins fans.

So far, 2019 would count as a less successful season. The Redskins sit at 0-4 heading into today's showdown with the undefeated, defending Super Bowl champion, New England Patriots, whose fans have come out in full force into the Redskins' territory.

The walk from the Metro to FedEx Field, home of the Washington Redskins. pic.twitter.com/nQJfjTyz8t — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) October 6, 2019

Brady takes the field. So. Many. Patriots. Fans. pic.twitter.com/Klykzjd8wl — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 6, 2019

This is easily the largest Patriots crowd I’ve ever seen at a road game. They’re far outnumbering Redskins fans. pic.twitter.com/vW2bTTJY8W — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 6, 2019

Say what you will about New England sports fans, but they're certainly willing to travel. Either way, this is not a good look for Redskins owner Dan Snyder, no matter how you slice it.