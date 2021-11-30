FedEx Field Pipes Appear to Be Broken For the Second Time This Season
By Stephen Douglas
The Washington Football Team hosted the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football to close out week 12. During the game a pipe (or multiple pipes?) burst. If that sounds like a story you've heard before, that's because something very similar happened back in September. Here's video from the latest deluge at FedEx Field.
Now, when this happened earlier this year the organization assured people online that this was just rain water.
That's a nice story, but it's not raining at in Greater Landover, Maryland tonight. This is definitely a burst pipe. The only question is what kind of pipe is it? Can't wait to get an update.