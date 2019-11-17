FedEx Field is Empty for Redskins-Jets Game By Bobby Burack | Nov 17 2019 Will Newton/Getty Images

The NFL is the best sport to watch. Unless it is a matchup that features two all-time bad, embarrassing, and hopeless teams past the midway point of the season. Example: Today, the 2-7 inept Jets traveled to FedEx Field to take on the 1-8 abysmal Redskins in front of a bunch of empty seats.

REDSKINS ?: Here at FedEx field to cover the @Redskins against the @nyjets. Jets up 6-0 over Washington after their first drive! @WDVMSports @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/3acYAPXoEQ — Allif Karim (@AllifKarim) November 17, 2019

Seems like more #Jets than @Redskins fans. And lots of empty seats still with five minutes to go to kickoff. nyjets pic.twitter.com/D31yBn4U98 — Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) November 17, 2019

Perhaps some fans will say, "Well, I wasn't going to sit out in 44 degrees to watch that." But don't let them fool you. They wouldn't have come to watch that if it was 30 degrees nicer. And I don't blame them. Few games in NFL history project to be as horrific as this one. So much so, somehow, these prices still seem too high:

Bro what?? $15.99 for lower level Jets/Redskins tickets?? pic.twitter.com/JVXaeboqw1 — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) November 17, 2019

I mean, if you are going to spend $31.98 (you would probably take a date), you might as well go see Ford v Ferrari with a large popcorn and maybe a drink depending on your city.

Don't get me started on the parking, either.