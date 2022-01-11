Anthony Fauci Mutters 'Jesus Christ', Calls Senator a 'Moron' on Hot Mic
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before the Senate Committee on Health Education, Labor and Pensions today to talk about — what else — the coronavirus. At one point during the proceedings, which take place against the backdrop of 5.5 million worldwide deaths to the pandemic, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) pressed Fauci on personal finances, citing this Forbes story. A predictable clash ensued and the proceedings moved on. But not before a still-hot mic captured Fauci muttering "what a moron" and "Jesus Christ" under his breath.
The moment came at the tail-end of a heated exchange in which the Kansas senator challenged Fauci to “submit to Congress and the public a financial disclosure that includes your past and current investments?” Fauci replied by simply saying that all anyone had to do was ask for them before saying “you are so misinformed.”
Rare does C-SPAN3 get this spicy. Respect to those out there who watch these dry proceedings all day every day in the hopes of catching something interesting. Persistence really does pay off.