FAU Radio Guy Nearly Missed Making the Biggest Call in School History Because the Internet Went Out
Ken LaVicka of ESPN 106.3 WUUB in Palm Beach, Florida calls Florida Atlantic basketball games for the FAU Radio Network. Alone. LaVicka had the biggest call of his career on Saturday night as FAU upset Kansas State to advance to the Final Four. And right before FAU did that the power went out on press row, killing his broadcast. Here he is explaining what happened to Andy Katz.
Thanks to a late timeout, LaVicka was able to scramble and grab an ethernet cable from the second row and plug his equipment back in just in time to call the final seconds. And here is that call, thanks as always, to Tim Burke.
That's a damn good call. Imagine if he hadn't been able to make it.
LaVicka has a flawless play-by-play voice. You could hear it as soon as he started talking to Katz. In FAU's moment, LaVicka rose to it. He called the action, got legitimately and honestly excited and hit all the right notes. Great call. Even better recovery. Just a clutch performance all around from both FAU and their one-man radio broadcast crew.