Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times in NFL Combine History
Chris Johnson, 4.24 seconds
At the time, Johnson's stunning 4.24-second burst was the second-fastest time ever recorded in the event when he zoomed past everyone in the 2008 event.
A highly-touted prospect, Johnson went 24th overall to the Tennessee Titans and quickly got to work becoming the most explosive running back in the league. In 2008, he rushed for 2,006 yards and named Offensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press. Johnson would eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first seven campaigns.