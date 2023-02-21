Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times in NFL Combine History
4 of 10
Henry Ruggs III, 4.27 seconds
After a prolific career at Alabama, Ruggs established himself as one of the many first-round wideout selections in the 2020 draft by showcasing the potential to be a deep weapon.
After a fatal crash last year, Ruggs was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance resulting in death, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and possession of a gun under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He is currently awaiting trial.