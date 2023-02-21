Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times in NFL Combine History
John Ross, 4.22 seconds
Ross, a burner out wide who played his college ball at Washington, blew everyone's mind and stole the 2017 combine.
The Cincinnati Bengals reached for him at No. 9 and were not rewarded with the type of production they would have liked. All told, Ross played for five seasons and never caught more than 28 passes in any of them. He is currently with the Kansas City Chiefs after signing a reserve/future contract with the Super Bowl champs.