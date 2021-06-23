Ranking the Best 'Fast and the Furious' Movies
Jun 23, 2021, 10:25 AM EDT
Fast and the Furious is a blockbuster franchise beloved and reviled in equal measures around the world. The journey the movies and characters have taken from 2001 to 2021 has been ridiculous, impossible to believe, and filled with NOS. At The Big Lead, it is cherished by Liam McKeone and Stephen Douglas.
In honor of the release of Fast 9, Liam and Stephen hijacked an episode of The Best Of 7 to rank their favorite Fast and the Furious films. Despite their shared enjoyment of the absurdity of these movies, their rankings differ greatly. Sit back, crack a Corona, and enjoy. Just make sure you say grace first.