Baseball Fans Across the Country Finally Drinking Beer From Their Shoes Again
The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees, 5-3, on Friday night. To celebrate one fan poured a large light beer into her shoe and drank it.
Meanwhile, in Omaha at the College World Series, a Texas Longhorns fan poured a different light beer out of a shoe that looked like it had a few more miles on it.
The craziest part about this - aside from the drinking out of your shoe part - is that these two incidents are not related. They happened in different locations hundres of miles away at around the ame time. Unless this was inspired by a third light beer's recent collaboration with a shoe company, these are just two random people simultaniously saying, "I'm going to drink a beer out of my shoe."
You would think these things would not happen, but Damian Lillard dropped a beer sneaker collaboration about a month ago. And people have been dirnking out of shoes for various reasons for centuries, possibly going all the way back to the Middle Ages. Basically, as long as there has been a vessell that would hold a liquid, people have sometimes used it to consume alcohol, no matter how unneccessary it is.