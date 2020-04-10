VIDEO: New Poll Shows Fans Are Reluctant to Return to Arenas
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 10 2020
Fans polled this week are highly reluctant to return to the stands when live sporting events resume. So what does the future of sports look like? The Big Lead's Kyle Koster and Ryan Phillips broke that down in a video on Friday, covering several other topics as well.
Koster and Phillips also discussed the second demise of the XFL as the league announced it was suspending operations and laid off its employees on Friday. On top of that, the UFC's hopes to hold UFC 249 and weekly events on a private island took a hit, as it suspended all its future fight cards. All of that is covered in the video below: