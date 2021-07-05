Fan Risks Baby, Beer to Catch Souvenir Ball, Achieves Peak Dad
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been an unmitigated disaster this season as they limp toward the All-Star break 40 games under .500. That doesn't mean there hasn't been a few highlights sprinkled in among the repeated humiliation. Like this fan, who risked two precious resources — an overpriced domestic beer and a real, living human baby — to secure a souvenir baseball during a weekend series against the San Francisco Giants.
The good news is that it all worked out. He truly realized the dream of having it all. The bad news, though, is that he went viral — ensuring everyone else who cares deeply about that small child saw the split second it hovered between arms and ground, waiting for gravity to kick in.
This fan probably spent his Fourth getting a mix of feedback. Obviously, it was a hell of a play. But knowing time and score might suggest a more conservative approach to ball-procurement.
At the end of the day, the results speak for themself. Expertly done, even if it was a bit bit heart-stopping.