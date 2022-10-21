Fan Runs on Field to Hug Jose Altuve During Astros - Yankees ALCS Game
Jose Altuve was approached by a fan in the middle of game 2 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. The fan ran onto the field and gave Aldo a hug and apparently tried to take a selfie. Aldo hugged the fan before he was taken out by security.
The fact that this fan touched a player is fairly shocking. You do not want anyone touching the players, even if they are receptive like Altuve, who probably just wanted to diffuse the situation. Maybe it's the fact that there are more cameras, but it sure seems like we're seeing more and more people run onto the field lately.