Fan Uses Prosthetic Leg in Fight At Golden Knights Game
We've been heavily exploring the phenomenon of fans fighting in the stands over the last few months. Mostly, the culprits have been MLB and NFL fans, but now we've got our first evidence of NHL fans duking it out in the bleachers, and boy did things go off-the-rails quickly.
The fight happened during the Vegas Golden Knights' 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena from Saturday night. It looked like a pretty standard scrum in the seats, until a woman took off her prosthetic leg and attempted to hit someone with it. Yeah, that's a thing that actually happened.
Check it out:
This apparently happened in Section 204 of the stands and is undoubtedly the best fan fight video of the year. I don't even think there's a contender for the title anymore. This is amazing.