Fan Runs on Field During Steelers - Seahawks Game, Trips, Flips, Gets Tackled By Security
By Stephen Douglas
The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 6. Early in the first quarter a fan ran onto the field, causing a delay.
As usual, the network carrying the game did not follow the idiot on the field, but luckily cell phones exist so we know that he tripped and fell on his head while trying to be cute and security jumped on top of him. He actually tried to make a smooth recovery and hop back on his feet, but security was too quick.
This kind of thing would never happen in Seattle because they have live birds who will land on people's heads.