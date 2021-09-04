Fan at U.S. Open Chugs Two Beers, Becomes Instant Legend
It was one of those classic late Friday nights at the U.S. Open and the crowds were entirely up for it. At Arthur Ashe Stadium a partisan group went bonkers over Frances Tiafoe dispatching Andrey Rublev in an epic five-set match. Meanwhile, over at the Louis Armstrong Court, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Roberto Bautista went the distance. There the true star of the proceedings announced herself by chugging not one, but two expensive beers with the eyes of Queens upon her.
Important, heroic work. And I do mean that just a little bit. It can be inspiring to see a person make 12 ounces of suds disappear in record time. Everyone needs an occasional reminder that the indefatigable human spirit can endure even in the difficult times. Just listen to the delight she was able to send through the New York City night with her athleticism. Selfless.
Well worth any resulting hangover this morning.