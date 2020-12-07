'Family Guy' Suggests Oscar The Grouch Was Mastermind Behind Houston Astros' Cheating Scandal
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 6, 2020, 11:18 PM EST
Family Guy took aim at the Houston Astros cheating scandal on Sunday night. The show suggested that Oscar The Grouch was on the Astros. You know, because they were banging on garbage cans. I wonder what position Oscar would play?
It is incredible to think that Family Guy is in its 19th season, despite the fact that it was canceled after three seasons nearly two decades ago. I remember being crushed when Family Guy was canceled and excited when it was announced it would return. And in 2020, they make a joke about this scandal that no one is even talking about anymore using a pop culture reference from a show that has been on the air for half a century.