Falcons Offensive Lineman Ty Sambrailo Scores Long Touchdown By William Pitts | Dec 29 2019 Falcons OL Ty Sambrailo. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Despite a heavily underwhelming season, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has been assured he will keep his job in 2020. Perhaps to celebrate the occasion, Quinn decided to go all the way to the bottom of the playbook to put his team on the board early against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Less than five minutes into the first quarter, Matt Ryan faked a handoff to Devonta Freeman and found offensive tackle and eligible receiver Ty Sambrailo wide open. The 311-pounder galloped into the end zone, outrunning the confused Buccaneers to give the Falcons a 7-0 lead.

This is also how you play on Week 17.#Falcons go with a 35-yard touchdown to OL Ty Sambrailo!pic.twitter.com/hXngentqsJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 29, 2019

This makes Sambrailo the seventh 300+ pound player to catch a touchdown pass in the NFL this season, which is a new record.