Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff Discusses Getting Fired on Peter King's Podcast
By Liam McKeone | Oct 21, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
When a coach or general manager gets fired in the NFL, they usually disappear from the public eye for a good while. Which is obviously understandable. Getting fired, as many of us know, is a painful experience that most are eager to forget. I would imagine the feelings are only heightened when the job in question is so high-profile. Former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff, however, is a bit different.
He and head coach Dan Quinn were fired more than a week ago after the Falcons stumbled to a 0-5 start to the 2020 season. Dimitroff, bucking usual trends of others in his position going to ground after getting the pink slip, decided to jump on Peter King's podcast to talk about what was running through his mind when he got fired and how he's feeling. It's an interesting look into the mind of a newly-unemployed general manger.
I find it to be a fascinating conversation because football guys are usually so tight-lipped about quite literally everything. Dimitroff is not only giving us a peek behind the curtain as far as how something like this would play out, he's explaining exactly how he feels about getting fired. I mean, imagine doing that regardless of the field you're in. I wouldn't really want to talk about it at all, much less agree to appear on a podcast that thousands of people will listen to.
He's professional about it, but he isn't giving us football-speak BS. This kind of honesty is rare for people in this business. Good stuff if you're a inside-football person.