Arthur Blank, Whose Falcons Have the Fourth Pick, is 'Fascinated' by Quarterback Draft Class
The Atlanta Falcons have the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With Matt Ryan signed to a contract they can't really get out of, they are in a great position to trade that pick to a quarterback-hungry team like the New England Patriots or the Denver Broncos who need a quarterback. However, Peter King wrote today that one very important person within the organization really likes the quarterbacks in this draft. Via FMIA:
"Owner Arthur Blank is fascinated by the quarterbacks atop the draft, thinking the franchise might not be in such an advantageous position to take one for years."
That is juicy! If there is anyone who can afford to take that Matt Ryan dead cap hit, it's Mr. Home Depot Man himself, Arthur Blank. So what's he going to do about it???
Nothing.
King continues.
"But Blank will not force a decision—of that I am sure. He hired GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith and won’t big-foot them on their first big call. Smith likes the quarterbacks too, but also likeMatt Ryan, who will play at 36 this fall and likely has four or five solid years left. Fontenot may—and I emphasized may, because I’ve heard varying things here—prefer to trade out of the pick for a ransom, if one is there. But Smith and Fontenot are also value shoppers too. The value here is to take the best non-quarterback in the draft, tight end Kyle Pitts."
So, no quarterback. No musical quarterback chairs. No dead cap. No blockbuster trade. Just a regular old pass catcher for Matt Ryan because they think he can quarterback the Falcons for another half-decade. Falcons fans must be thrilled.